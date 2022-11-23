Manchester United Confirms Cristiano Ronaldo To Leave The Team By Mutual Agreement

Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United and become a free player after the FIFA World Cup, as the club agreed to mutually terminate his contract.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford," Manchester United stated on Twitter.

The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2022

This follows Ronaldo's bombshell interview with writer Piers Morgan, in which he revealed some alarming disclosures about United, head coach Erik Ten Hag, and numerous current and former players.

Ronaldo's interview has been a major talking point in the build-up to the FIFA World Cup 2022, and it has been confirmed that the legendary striker will leave United by mutual consent just a day before Portugal kicks off their World Cup campaign against Ghana.

Ronaldo also reacted to this and wrote " Following talks with Manchester United, we’ve mutually agreed to end our contract. I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. It feels like the right time to seek a new challenge. I wish Man Utd all the best"