Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Manchester United, 12 years after quitting for Real Madrid. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri revealed that Ronaldo wanted to leave the club and told him and his teammates of his decision. Only a few hours later, Ronaldo is back with the team that gave him his name and glory.

Here are the best moments of Ronaldo:

1. Ronaldo joined United because players pushed manager Alex Ferguson to recruit him after he shined in a pre-season friendly against Sporting Lisbon. Ronaldo made his United debut after a £12 million investment, coming off the bench with United leading Bolton 1-0.

2. Ronaldo was captured on camera winking as his Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney was sent off for England at the World Cup, turning the winger into a hate figure in England.

Instead of wilting under pressure, he took over as United's captain from Wayne Rooney, receiving the Player of the Year award and scoring the game-winning goal against Manchester City as United won the Premier League in 2007.

3. In a Champions League quarter-final triumph against Roma at Old Trafford, Ronaldo delivered one of his first truly world-class performances. His far-post tap-in and snapshot opener were less remarkable than his entire effort, which controlled the game.

4. Ronaldo became the first United player since George Finest 40 years ago to win the Ballon d'Or as the best player in Europe in December. However, a looming Real Madrid and ankle problems overshadowed his last season.