Man U Player Cristiano Ronaldo Splurges 50K Pounds on Ice Bath For Fitness

Cristiano Ronaldo is still going strong at 36 years old, having reached peak levels of fitness, and the Manchester United ace continues to do what he can for his body to be at the top of his game.

According to The Sun, Cristiano Ronaldo has installed a cryotherapy chamber in his rented mansion in order to recover faster and stay in top shape for the rigors of the Premier League. The ice bath, which is shipped from Italy, costs a whopping £50,000 (Rs 51 lakhs) and can treat and rehabilitate human tissue at temperatures as low as-200C. According to the report, the 36-year-old would put on baseball mitts before entering the chamber for a full-body treatment.

When Cristiano Ronaldo enters the cryotherapy chamber, liquid nitrogen is pumped into the chamber to rapidly cool the Manchester United star's body. A user may spend no more than 5 minutes on it. Exceeding this time limit may result in serious health complications. Experts, on the other hand, recommend the method because it improves blood circulation and, as a result, the immune system. It also reduces fatigue, and injuries are known to heal faster.

According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo prioritizes his fitness and has been using the ice bath since 2013, when he was playing for Real Madrid. Footballers such as current teammate Marcus Rashford and former teammate Gareth Bale have all used cryotherapy chambers to aid in their recovery.