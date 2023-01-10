Malaysia Open 2023 Schedule, Live Streaming Details and Indian Shuttlers List

Malaysian Open 2023: Indian shuttlers will begin their 2023 season in the Malaysia Open, which will begin on Tuesday at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (January 10).

The Malaysia Open, which has been promoted to a Super 1000 event, will begin with first-round matches on January 10 and 11, followed by the second round, quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals on Sunday (January 15).

Indian Shuttlers:

The 66th edition of the competition will feature 7 singles players and 4 doubles pairs from India. The Indian team will be hoping for their first medal in the tournament. PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and other players will compete for India in the Malaysia Open 2023.

Malaysia Open 2023 Schedule:

First Round: January 10 and 11

Second Round: January 12

Quarterfinals: January 13

Semifinals: January 14

Finals: January 15

Where to watch Malaysia Open 2023?

On TV: The tournament will be broadcast live on Sports 18 channels,

Online: Live streaming will be broadcast on VootSelect and Jio Cinema. Fans of badminton may also watch the action on the BWF's YouTube channel, BWF TV.

