Malaysia Open 2023: Satwik Sairaj – Chirag Shetty Lose In Semis

Malaysian Open 2023: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of India were eliminated in the semifinals of the Malaysian Open Super 1000 competition on Saturday. The Indians were defeated in three games by the Chinese pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang, 21-16, 11-21, and 21-15. With this defeat, India's participation in the Malaysia Open competition came to an end.

The world-number-five Indian pair put up a valiant fight, but Liang and Wang, ranked 17th, held their composure in the final stages to win 21-16, 11-21, 21-15 in an hour and four minutes to advance to their first Super 1000 finals. It was the seventh-seeded Indians' third semifinal appearance in a Super 1000 competition.

The match was expected to be tight as the two partners attempted to outsmart each other in the fast-paced rallies. The Chinese couple, on the other hand, would not allow the Indian pair to play their offensive game, which included drives and blocks.

