Malaysia Open 2023: HS Prannoy Enters Quarter Finals

India's HS Prannoy defeated Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Wadoyo in the second round of the Malaysian Open and reached the quarterfinals.

HS Prannoy defeated Chico Aura Dwi Wadoyo 21-9, 15-21, 21-16 in an hour and 4 minutes to advance to the quarterfinals. Prannoy will face the winner of Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong vs. Japan's Kodai Naraoka in the second round.

Prannoy is the only Indian shuttler left in the singles event after Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu were eliminated in the first round. Sindhu, who returned to the court after the Commonwealth Games, was defeated in three games by Carolina Marin.

Later in the day, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of India will compete for a spot in the men's doubles quarterfinals. They face Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana from Malaysia.

Also Read: Cricket Australia Abandons ODI Series Against Australia Due To This Reason