Major Blow to England As 7 Players Test COVID Positive, Quarantined

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Tuesday that seven members of the England Men's One-day International (ODI) team that was to face Pakistan had tested positive for COVID-19. Close contacts have been assigned to the rest of the contingent.

Three players and four members of the management team tested positive for the virus. "The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) can confirm that seven members of the England Men's ODI party-three players and four management team members-tested positive for COVID-19 following tests given yesterday (Monday) in Bristol," the ECB stated in a statement

"Those affected will now undergo a period of self-isolation beginning July 4 in coordination with Public Health England, Public Health Wales, and Bristol Local Health Authority, as per the UK Government's quarantine procedure."

Also Read: MS Dhoni Is Not Leaving CSK, He's The Maharaja Of IPL Franchise: Brad Hogg

England will play Pakistan in one-day internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 internationals (T20Is), with the first ODI slated for July 8 in Cardiff. According to the ECB, the Pakistan series will go on, and Ben Stokes will return to the squad to captain the new side, which will be announced soon.

"We've been concerned that the development of the Delta variant, along with our shift away from strict biosecure environment regulation, could enhance the risk of an outbreak," ECB CEO Tom Harrison stated.