Mahela Jayawardene Predicts Border-Gavaskar Trophy Winner

IND vs AUS Test Series: Former cricket players, experts, and fans were eagerly waiting for the Border Gavaskar Trophy, which will kick off on February 9 in Nagpur. India and Australia are atop the World Test Championship points table and are favourites to reach the final later this year.

For the Test Series, there were a lot of discussions about pitches, winners, and playing 11. Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardene expresses his thoughts on the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Mahela Jayawardene, who is enjoying his work as a consultant coach for his national team, is looking forward to the forthcoming series against India and Australia. Despite admitting that it will be a hard-fought series between two top-quality sides, he projected that Australia will win the series in a recent interview with the ICC Review.

While the Australian squad has not won on Indian territory since 2004, the Sri Lankan legend believes that Pat Cummins' team has covered all of its bases in order to overcome India. He hoped for an Australian victory in a closely matched series, while Sri Lanka still has a chance to qualify for the WTC final.

"I believe it will always be a terrific series. I believe the Indian conditions and how the Australian batsmen deal with them—they have a pretty excellent bowling unit—and how the Indian batters deal with them It all hinges on how each side begins the series and who has the momentum. However, it will be intriguing. It's impossible to anticipate, but as a Sri Lankan, I'm hopeful Australia can win it all. "Australia will probably win 2-1, but it will be a difficult one." Mahela Jayawardene stated this in the most recent issue of The ICC Review.

