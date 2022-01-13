Lucknow Will Pick These Two Players at Mega Auction to Save Money

The IPL 2022 mega auction is to be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. Based on sources, most of the franchises have done their homework and are ready for the bidding war.

Speaking of the new franchises, the Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises, the last date to announce their three players is January 25.

The Lucknow team announced Gautam Gambhir as the head coach and also entered into social media. The franchise quickly gained a large following. For the Ahmedabad team, the BCCI gave clearance and they started doing their groundwork.

According to reports, KL Rahul will be the captain of the Lucknow team, and the franchise may choose David Warner and Rashid Khan as their next two players. But based on the sources, the franchise is planning smartly, which seems from the start, the franchise started attacking to win the title.

But recent reports suggest that instead of Rashid Khan, David Warner, and Yuzvendra Chahal, the franchise is going with Ravi Bishnoi and Marcus Stoinis. The reason behind this is to save more money ahead of the auction.

Ravi Bishnoi, an uncapped player, made his IPL debut in 2020 for the Punjab Kings. In his IPL career, he played 23 matches and took 24 wickets.

On the other hand, Marcus Stoinis, an Australian player, made his IPL debut in 2016 for the Delhi team. He played 56 matches in the IPL and took 30 wickets.