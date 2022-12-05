Lucknow Super Giants Will Definitely Bid For This Player

Which team will target which player? Who will become the most expensive player in the IPL auction? are the most frequently discussed questions about the IPL 2023 auction.

Ahead of the auction, Ravichandran Ashwin made a bold prediction. Ashwin predicted that Ben Stokes would have a good future in the upcoming IPL auction. The English cricketer had a great season with both bat and ball, scripting some of the Three Lions' most memorable triumphs in recent times. He also stole the show in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Without a doubt, numerous franchises would be interested in the 31-year-old in the next IPL mini-auction on December 23 in Kochi. As a result, Ashwin feels the Lucknow Super Giants would be quite keen on signing the all-rounder. The most recent entrants have released Jason Holder ahead of the new season and thus have the funds to bid on him.

"The Lucknow Super Giants will undoubtedly target Ben Stokes. Only if he is not available will they pursue other players," said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

