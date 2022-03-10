Lucknow Super Giants Jersey Leaked Ahead of IPL 2022

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is set to begin on March 26 with an exciting match between MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders.

With days left, the players were gathering and a few teams started practice sessions ahead of IPl 2022. Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, has yet to announce their captain, and new teams such as Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans have yet to reveal their jersey.

Fans of KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants are eagerly awaiting the theme song and jersey. On the other hand, in a viral video, Indian rapper Badshah is seen shooting for the Lucknow Super Giants. He wore a jersey and it had a Lucknow Super Giants logo on it.

Here is the video:

Lucknow Super Giants' Jersey Leaked!

Badshah was shooting for LSG's Anthem. pic.twitter.com/4ZLsiYh1Mi — SportsGully (@thesportsgully) March 10, 2022

Fans are predicting that it may be the Lucknow Super Giants jersey. However, the franchise has yet to unveil its jersey.