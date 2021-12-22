Is This The Lucknow Jersey for IPL 2022?

The new team in the IPL 2022-Lucknow is speeding their team selection process. Till now, the franchise has selected their coach (Andy Flower) and mentor (Gautam Gambhir). Yet, they have to announce their selected players before the deadline.

Based on sources, the franchise may select KL Rahul, Rashid Khan, and Ishan Kishan. KL Rahul, who was not retained by the Punjab kings, may lead the Lucknow team.

On the other hand, the team has to announce their jersey and team name. However, a jersey photo is doing the rounds on social media.

In that picture, Gautam Gambhir, head coach Andy Flower, and KL Rahul are seen wearing green-colored jerseys.

Netizens are responding to this picture by giving a mixture of responses. A few netizens liked that jersey color, and a section of people commented that it looked like a Pakistan jersey. However, the franchise has to make the official confirmation.

