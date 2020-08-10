Virat Kohli, the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore took to social media to share an emotional and inspiring video ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

In the video, one could see his past interviews as RCB skipper and also some of the behind-the-scenes activities.

The 31-year-old cricketer captioned the video as, "Loyalty above everything. Can't wait for what's to come." Commenting on his post, RCB wrote, "We love you, Captain!" Here is the video.

Earlier this week, Kohli also posted a couple of photos with his RCB teammates. He captioned the post with a clock and an hourglass emoji. Here is the post.

Kohli played for RCB in every single season since the start of the IPL in 2008 and RCB has not won an IPL despite reaching the final thrice. In 177 matches for the RCB franchise, Kohli has gained up to 5412 runs including five centuries.

The 13th edition of the IPL was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and it was originally slated to take place from March 29th to May 24th.

Virat Kohli after a gap of more than six months is returning to cricket. He has kept himself busy during this coronavirus induced lockdown period by following strict fitness regime and spent some quality time with his family.