Loving This Already, Harmanpreet Kaur Shares Team's New Jersey

Indian batsman Harmanpreet Kaur uploaded a photo of herself wearing the Team jersey on Sunday, ahead of the one-off Test against England in June. "Loving this already," Harmanpreet captioned the pic on one of her Instagram stories. She also tweeted a shot of the rear of the shirt, revealing that she will be wearing the 'Number 7 Jersey'.

Although the Indian women's cricket team is in quarantine ahead of the upcoming multi-format series against England, everyone is working out in the gym to ensure they are ready for the high-pressure series.

The women's squad will play against England in a one-off Test, three One-Day Internationals, and three Twenty20 Internationals. Beginning June 16, the two sides will face a battle in a four-day Test match.

The third Twenty20 International between England Women and India Women, which was originally scheduled for July 15, will now take place a day earlier in Chelmsford.

Due to broadcasting concerns, the third T20I will now take place on July 14 rather than July 15.