Love Today Heroine In Dhoni's First Movie Let's Get Married

Dhoni Entertainment announced its first Tamil movie titled Let's Get Married on January 27. Harish Kalyan, Ivana, Nadia, and Yogi Babu will feature in this movie. Let's Get Married will be directed by Ramesh Thamilmani and bankrolled by Sakshi Singh Dhoni.

Dhoni Entertainment is founded by former India captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni. Speaking of actors in the film Harish Kalyan rose to prominence with the success of Pyaar Prema Kaddhal, Ivana established her authority in Indian cinema with the super hit film Love Today which was directed by Pradeep Ranganathan.

"We're super excited to share, Dhoni Entertainment's first production titled #LGM - #LetsGetMarried! Title look motion poster out now!," tweeted Dhoni Entertainment

The first movie from Dhoni Entertainment - Let's Get Married. pic.twitter.com/ns0nHY4YDL — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 27, 2023

Also Read: