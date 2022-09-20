Look Which Tollywood Celebrity is David Warner Following, No He's Not Allu Arjun

Australian batsman and Delhi Capitals' David Warner shows how much he loves India and Indian movies. In recent months, the southpaw has been delighting everyone with his Instagram live chats as well as TikTok videos.

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad player David Warner has a huge fan base in Hyderabad. It is known that now he is not on that team, but he still loves the orange army fans and Tollywood cinema.

David Warner has become a household name in Telugu states after his dance to Butta Bomma song, went viral. He also performed the hook step on the ground during the match. After that, David Warner imitated Allu Arjun's Pushpa dialogue, danced to Srivalli's song, and posted videos in which he was seen as Allu Arjun.

David Warner has once again commented on a Tollywood Hero's post, but this time it is not Allu Arjun. Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu shared a picture of himself on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Rest and Recharge". David Warner liked Mahesh Babu's post and commented on Point Mate.

