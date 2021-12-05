Look Which Kabaddi Team Chaitanya Akkineni is Supporting

The Pro Kabaddi League has a crazy fan base. Most Indians like to watch this game as it is the most popular sport in India.

To entertain the fans with thrilling matches, the Pro Kabbadi League Season 8 is getting ready. The season is going to start on December 22 in Bangalore.

Like in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Pro Kabbadi teams also have brand ambassadors. If we speak about the Telugu Titans, this time the team has quality defenders and raiders. Bahubali, Siddharth Desai, Rohit Kumar, and Vishal Bhardwaj are strong players in the team.

Speaking of brand ambassadors for the Telugu Titans, in the last season, Rana Daggubati was the brand ambassador and did advertisements with Rahul Chowdary for the Telugu Titans. Based on known sources, for the Pro Kabbadi League Season 8, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is supporting the Telugu Titans team. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Naga Chaitanya in the Le Panga pose.

They are going to play their first match on December 22 against Tamil Thailivas.

