Look What Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Said on Indian Team's Win Over SriLanka

Indian captain Virat Kohli could not contain his happiness after the young Indian side clinched a remarkable three-wicket win against Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI in Colombo. With their victory on Tuesday, India clinched the three-match series.

Kohli, along with other key players like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Jasprit Bumrah, are not playing for India in Sri Lanka. Instead, they are in England with the Test team. Kohli and his teammates began their preparations for the five-match Test series against England, which will begin on August 4.

However, the Indian team in England, including Kohli, were hooked to their laptops, watching India against Sri Lanka's 2nd ODI live online. Kohli turned to Twitter to express his feelings after Deepak Chahar hit the winning runs for India in the first ball of the last over.

Kohli tweeted, “Great win by the boys. From a tough situation to pull it off was an amazing effort. Great to watch. Well done DC and Surya. Tremendous knocks under pressure”

