Look What Kapil Dev Said About Arjun Tendulkar After IPL 2022

Many fans were disappointed that Arjun Tendulkar did not play a single game for the Mumbai Indians. He was selected by MI for 30 lakh in the IPL mega auction and remained on the bench throughout the IPL 2022 season. Except for Arjun, most of the young players, from Hrithik Shokeen to Kumar Kartikeya, got to represent the franchise.

Former India captain, the legendary Kapil Dev, said that Arjun Tendulkar will always feel a little extra pressure because of his surname. The standards set by the great Sachin Tendulkar are difficult for any modern-day batter, let alone his son, to match.

"What's the big deal about him? because he is the son of Sachin Tendulkar. Allow him to play his own cricket without comparing him to Sachin. Having a Tendulkar surname has both advantages and disadvantages. Don Bradman's son changed his name because he couldn't handle the pressure. Because everyone expected him to be like his father, he dropped the surname Bradman. " Kapil Dev said on Uncut.

"Don't put Arjun under stress. He is a young child. Who are we to judge him when he has the great Sachin as a father? But there is one thing I would like to tell him... Go have a good time. There is no need to prove anything. There is nothing better than becoming even half as good as your father. When we hear the name Tendulkar, our expectations rise because Sachin was such a great player," concluded Kapil Dev.