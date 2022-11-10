Look How Netizens Reacted After India Out of T20 World Cup Race

England defeated India by 10 wickets to get to the T20 World Cup final. Despite India putting up a defendable total, England's opening batsmen were unstoppable and helped England reach the goal with four overs to spare. Team India's adventure in the T20 World Cup has come to an end with this humiliating setback, leaving millions of Indian cricket fans distraught. The performances of star batsmen Alex Hales and Jos Buttler also dashed the hopes of supporters who expected to see arch-rivals India and Pakistan square off in the T20 World Cup final.

After the disappointing performance, social media users were upset and shared memes on social media.

Here are the reactions:

#INDvsENG



Pakistani watching Ind vs eng right now : pic.twitter.com/MAnVZJk4nT — Pranjul Sharma 🌸 (@pranjultweet) November 10, 2022

