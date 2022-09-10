Look How Indian Cricket Fans Reacted to Pakistan's Defeat to Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka's unbroken 55-run innings helped Sri Lanka to defeat Pakistan by 5 wickets in the last Super 4 Asia Cup match at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. Apart from him, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dasun Shanaka both scored 24 runs. Sri Lanka won with three overs to spare with Wanindu Hasaranga's winning four.

Pathum Nissanka stood like a wall and brought up his half-century after a constant flow of wickets. Earlier, Sri Lanka put on a fantastic bowling display, dismissing Pakistan for 121. Wanindu Hasaranga took three wickets, while Pramod Madushan and Maheesh Theekshana each took two. Babar Azam led Pakistan with 30 runs, followed by Mohammad Nawaz with 26 runs.

After Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan, a wide range of memes against the Pakistan team were going viral on social media.

Here are the funny memes:

Also Read: Australian Cricketer Aaron Finch Announces Retirement