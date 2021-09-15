Look How ICC Reacted to Lasith Malinga Retirement News

Sri Lanka star Lasith Malinga announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday. The fast bowler is known for his deadly yorkers, breaking batsmen's toes and sending stumps flying.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) paid tribute to the "Yorker King" on Instagram on Wednesday. The video features Malinga's finest yorkers, all executed with his trademark slinging movement.ICC captioned the post as "King of the Yorker".

"Hanging up my #T20 shoes and #retiring from all forms of cricket! Thankful to all those who supported me in my journey, and looking forward to sharing my experience with young cricketers in the years to come, "tweeted Malinga on Tuesday.

Also Read: Watch: Chris Gayle's Bat Breaks Into Two In Odean Smith Bowling

Hanging up my #T20 shoes and #retiring from all forms of cricket! Thankful to all those who supported me in my journey, and looking forward to sharing my experience with young cricketers in the years to come.https://t.co/JgGWhETRwm #LasithMalinga #Ninety9 — Lasith Malinga (@ninety9sl) September 14, 2021

Malinga's teammates, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, wished him luck and success in the future.

Mali, you have been a champion cricketer. Well done on your wonderful career. Best wishes ahead @ninety9sl https://t.co/fDGOg1ZBT7 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 14, 2021

Congratulations on an illustrious career, Mali and all the very best for everything the future holds. It was a pleasure playing alongside you. https://t.co/8dkjndMgQ2 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 14, 2021

Congrats on an awesome career. Your contribution to Sri Lanka and world cricket will stand for all time. Been such a pleasure playing with you. All the very best in what you decide to do from now. So much knowledge to give. Legend !!! https://t.co/iuvu3pI9ip — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) September 14, 2021

Malinga has played in 226 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), 84 Twenty-Twenty Internationals (T20Is), and 30 Tests for Sri Lanka. While he only has 101 wickets in the longest format, he has 338 in ODIs and 107 in T20Is.