Look How CSK CEO Reacted to Ambati Rayudu Retirement Talk

Ambati Rayudu shocked the CSK fans on Saturday by announcing that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 would be his final season. But, within minutes, he deleted the tweet, which created a lot of confusion about whether he was retiring or not.

Here is the deleted tweet:

However, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has clarified that Ambati Rayudu is not retiring. "That's wrong news. He is not retiring. We are not worried. He was a bit disappointed that he was not doing well. So, he mistakenly put out that tweet. I have explained things to him. He is not retiring," said the CEO.

Rayudu is CSK's third-highest run-scorer this season, after Ruturaj Gaikwad (313 runs) and Shivam Dube (289 runs).

CSK are already out of contention for the playoffs following their loss to the Mumbai Indians in their last encounter. CSK has won only four of its 12 matches so far, placing them ninth in the 10-team league.