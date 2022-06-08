Look How Cricket Fans Reacted to Mithali Raj Retirement News

Legendary Indian cricketer Mithali Raj announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket on June 9.

"Today is the day I retire from all forms of international cricket." I feel now is the perfect time to call curtains on my playing career as the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players and the future of Indian cricket is bright," she wrote.

Thank you for all your love & support over the years!

I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support. pic.twitter.com/OkPUICcU4u — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 8, 2022

On social media, celebrities and fans were giving emotional tributes to her retirement and also sending congratulatory messages for her second innings.

In India, the name Mithali Raj has been synonymous to women's cricket. You have been an inspiration to millions all over the world. My best wishes to you for your future endeavours @M_Raj03. 😊 pic.twitter.com/kchguzAB8E — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 8, 2022

Congratulations @M_Raj03 on one beautiful journey. Fortunate to have played alongside. You’ve inspired oodles of young girls to take up the sport. Your name shall remained etched forever in the hearts of cricket fans. Well played, truly. 👏 #mithaliraj pic.twitter.com/rC5coLutSc — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) June 8, 2022

Thank you Captain @M_Raj03 for immense contribution towards Indian women's cricket. A big Big thanks to give your everything for Indian women's cricket.

We will miss you 😭😢#MithaliRaj #GOAT𓃵 #TeamIndia #crickettwitter pic.twitter.com/bvXmmTdsBy — Indian Cricket 🇮🇳🏏 (@Indiancric_) June 8, 2022

