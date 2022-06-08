Look How Cricket Fans Reacted to Mithali Raj Retirement News

Jun 08, 2022, 17:02 IST
Legendary Indian cricketer Mithali Raj announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket on June 9.

"Today is the day I retire from all forms of international cricket." I feel now is the perfect time to call curtains on my playing career as the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players and the future of Indian cricket is bright," she wrote.

On social media, celebrities and fans were giving emotional tributes to her retirement and also sending congratulatory messages for her second innings.

