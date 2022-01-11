Look How Cricket Fans Reacted After Vihari Dropped from Ind Vs SA 3rd Test
Hanuma Vihari, the right-handed hitter, who batted superbly in the previous second Test against South Africa, had no room to play in the final Test match. Kohli missed the second Test in Johannesburg owing to an upper back spasm. As a result, Vihari, who had been waiting for his chance for a long time, was given a spot in the lineup. Vihari returned with scores of 20 and 40 on a course where the pacers had a great time.
Indeed, Vihari's 40 in India's second innings came under immense pressure, as he was forced to bat alongside tail-enders to assist his team set a high goal. Although India lost by seven wickets, many fans and experts praised Vihari for displaying an extraordinary performance against the Proteas bowling assault.
Netizens believe that Vihari's exclusion from the playing XI was inevitable, given the inconsistency of players such as Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. Twitterati believes that Vihari deserved the chance.
The nation collectively owes an apology to Hanuma Vihari for wasting his prime years.#HanumaVihari #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/JLVSwKt9Qb
— Akhil Kintali (@kvakhil) January 11, 2022
Also Read: Move Over Vivo, it's Tata IPL 2022, Deets Inside
What wrong on earth has Hanuma Vihari done to regularly get one game in 6 months or a year, yet he performs in tough conditions, yet he gets dropped, and non-performers get to play?
Time to take tough calls? @SGanguly99 @BCCI @bhogleharsha #HanumaVihari #AjinkyaRahane
— Joy Bajaj (@jjjjjjoy) January 11, 2022
#HanumaVihari was sent to South Africa to prepare for warming the benches. May be companies should learn 'The Art of Benching' from BCCI. Also, an example of why training programs don't yield desired results.
— Souvik Basu (@souvik130185) January 11, 2022
In January 11th, 2021
Hanuma Vihari played a match saving knock at SCG along with R Ashwin.
Since then he played just 1 Test match😳#INDvSA #CricketTwitter #HanumaVihari #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/qANlK8vucr
— The Sports Republic (@SportsR3public) January 11, 2022
After he played a match saving knock at scg dropped from the team and now he played a match after a 9 to 12 months he is one more time dropped very difficult time you do good perfomance but not get second chance. #HanumaVihari
— Karlav suri (@karlav_suri) January 11, 2022
Hanuma deserves to be in playing 11💔🥺#INDvsSA #hanumavihari@Hanumavihari
— Shailesh (@shailesh__9) January 11, 2022