Look How ABD Congratulated Virat Kohli on His Achievement

Virat Kohli and AB de Villers developed a great friendship while playing for the IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore. They enjoy each other's success and give support in difficult times. After Virat Kohli scored a century against Afghanistan in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022, Ab de Villers congratulated his friend Virat Kohli.

First, De Villiers took to Twitter and congratulated Kohli on his innings.

@imVkohli dancing again! What a lovely sight — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) September 8, 2022

AB De Villers shared an unseen picture of Virat Kohli and Ab De Villers, which left Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and fans stunned.

"With his 100 today I thought I’d share this memory😂 Top knock today my friend. Many more to come," de Villiers captioned the post.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma replied to that post. Kohli wrote "Hahahahahahaha and then "Thanks biscuit. Love you." "Oh my god," Anushka Sharma wrote.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: KL Rahul Reacts to Will Virat Kohli Open For India?