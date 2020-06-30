HYDERABAD: Shikhar Dhawan is staying super active on social media during the lockdown period. The cricketer is not stepping back to share his photos on Instagram. He is staying connected with his fans and is having some funtime with his family members. Shikhar Dhawan enjoys a huge fan following. People die not only for his cricketing skills but he also has those looks to die for. He is one of the persons who knows how to balance his professional and personal life. One would definitely love his equation with his kids. Shikhar Dhawan took to his Instagram and shared a post in which one could see Shikhar wearing a purple coloured tee and added a colourful wig to his head. He captioned the photo as, "Finally got some hair." Here is the post, just give a look at it.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sporting activities have been stopped. The cricketing activity has been suspended since march due to the outbreak of coronavirus and will resume only with a three-match Test series between England and the West Indies, starting on July 8.

Shikhar Dhawan also shared a post in which he said that he has adopted two dogs recently. He posted a couple of pictures on his Twitter in which one could spot his son, Zoravar. He captioned the tweet as, "Adopted these cuties today... Chloe and Valentine our new family members." Here is the tweet.

Adopted these cuties today ❤️ Chloe and Valentine our new family members 🐕🐕 #desidogs pic.twitter.com/gk9gr37jBO — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 26, 2020

The Indian opener also comments on other cricketer's posts. Last week, Hardik posted a photo showcasing his culinary skills. He captioned it as, "Never too late to try your hand at learning something new. Chef duties at the Pandya household." To this Shikar replied as "Bilkul bhai tuney hi banaya hoga."