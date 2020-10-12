Lionel Messi already holds the record for scoring the most number of goals in La Liga (445) and most number of goals in European season (50). Now, he is looking forward to break the record of Pele who is regarded as the best player of all time.

On Thursday, Messi scored the only goal as Argentina started their World Cup qualifying campaign in Qatar in 2022 with a 1-0 victory against Ecuador. He has now scored 71 goals for his nation and is just six away from Brazilian legend who holds the record of top scoring South American players. Even after retirement, Pele is on the top with 77 goals and now Lionel Messi is inching closer to that record. Lionel had already crossed Ronaldo's who had 62 goals. Neymar and Luis Suarez have scored 61 and 60 goals respectively. Lionel Messi is likely to become all time highest scorer by the end of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Lionel Andres Messi is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward and captains both Spanish club Barcelona and the Argentina national team. He is one of the best players in the world and has won a record six Ballon d'Or awards and a record six European Golden Shoes. The Argentine holds the records for most goals in La Liga (445) and European league season (50), most hat-tricks in La Liga (36) and the UEFA Champions League (8), and most assists in La Liga (183). He has scored more than 700 senior career goals for club and country.