Lionel Messi is PSG's Highest Paid Football Player

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) announced on Tuesday that Argentina striker Lionel Messi had signed a two-year contract with the French club, with the option of a third year. Messi left Barcelona after 21 years.

Messi, who has been a free agent since July, was willing to take a 50% wage reduction in exchange for a new contract with Barcelona.

Barcelona's great player, Messi, earned almost £425m in his previous deal with the La Liga club, which terminated on June 30th.

After Barcelona was unable to negotiate a new contract owing to La Liga's financial difficulties, Messi gave an emotional goodbye press conference on Sunday.

🚨💰 | NEW: PSG’s wage bill (post tax): Messi (35M)

Neymar (30M)

Mbappé (24M)

Sergio Ramos (12M)

Donnarumma (12M)

Keylor (12M)

Achraf (8M)

Di Maria (14M)

Wijnaldum (10M)

Icardi (10M)

Varratti (15M)

Marquinhos (15M)

Kimpembe (10M) — Football For All (@FootballlForAll) August 10, 2021

In his new journey with the PSG team, Messi is the highest player. Based on the tweet posted by Football For All, Messi Will paid a salary of around Rs 305 crores (after taxes), the former Barcelona captain would be among PSG's best earners.

With Rs 300 crores salary, Neymar, who signed a new PSG contract in May, become the club's second-highest-paid player. With Rs 240 Crores Mbappe become the club's third-highest player.