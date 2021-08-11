Lionel Messi is PSG's Highest Paid Football Player

Aug 11, 2021, 13:24 IST
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) announced on Tuesday that Argentina striker Lionel Messi had signed a two-year contract with the French club, with the option of a third year. Messi left Barcelona after 21 years.

Messi, who has been a free agent since July, was willing to take a 50% wage reduction in exchange for a new contract with Barcelona.

Barcelona's great player, Messi, earned almost £425m in his previous deal with the La Liga club, which terminated on June 30th.

After Barcelona was unable to negotiate a new contract owing to La Liga's financial difficulties, Messi gave an emotional goodbye press conference on Sunday.

In his new journey with the PSG team, Messi is the highest player. Based on the tweet posted by Football For All, Messi Will paid a salary of around Rs 305 crores (after taxes), the former Barcelona captain would be among PSG's best earners.

With Rs 300 crores salary, Neymar, who signed a new PSG contract in May, become the club's second-highest-paid player. With Rs 240 Crores Mbappe become the club's third-highest player.

