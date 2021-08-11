Lionel Messi is PSG's Highest Paid Football Player
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) announced on Tuesday that Argentina striker Lionel Messi had signed a two-year contract with the French club, with the option of a third year. Messi left Barcelona after 21 years.
Messi, who has been a free agent since July, was willing to take a 50% wage reduction in exchange for a new contract with Barcelona.
Barcelona's great player, Messi, earned almost £425m in his previous deal with the La Liga club, which terminated on June 30th.
After Barcelona was unable to negotiate a new contract owing to La Liga's financial difficulties, Messi gave an emotional goodbye press conference on Sunday.
🚨💰 | NEW: PSG’s wage bill (post tax):
Messi (35M)
Neymar (30M)
Mbappé (24M)
Sergio Ramos (12M)
Donnarumma (12M)
Keylor (12M)
Achraf (8M)
Di Maria (14M)
Wijnaldum (10M)
Icardi (10M)
Varratti (15M)
Marquinhos (15M)
Kimpembe (10M)
— Football For All (@FootballlForAll) August 10, 2021
In his new journey with the PSG team, Messi is the highest player. Based on the tweet posted by Football For All, Messi Will paid a salary of around Rs 305 crores (after taxes), the former Barcelona captain would be among PSG's best earners.
With Rs 300 crores salary, Neymar, who signed a new PSG contract in May, become the club's second-highest-paid player. With Rs 240 Crores Mbappe become the club's third-highest player.