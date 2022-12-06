Lionel Messi Predicts These Four Teams Who Can Win FIFA World Cup 2022

The FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 matches came to an end. Portugal, Switzerland, Morocco, and Spain will play the last pre-quarterfinal matches on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Argentina, who started the tournament as one of the favourites this time, advanced to the quarterfinals. On the other hand, there are speculations that this will be the last World Cup for Messi, so, Argentina is aiming to win the title. Argentina will face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals on December 10.

Messi spoke to the media after qualifying for the quarterfinals and named his favourites to win the World Cup in Qatar. "Argentina is one of the contenders. Argentina is a powerhouse that is consistently ranked among the top. We knew we were candidates, but we had to show it on the field, and we did it again against Australia," he explained.

"Despite the loss to Cameroon, Brazil is performing really well. They are still one of the most popular. France is also performing well, and despite their loss to Japan, Spain is a squad that plays extremely well, is very clear about what they do, and it is very tough to take the ball away from them because they hold possession for extended periods of time. It will be tough to overcome them," he said.

