Lionel Messi To Join Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal Club?

Cristiano Ronaldo recently startled football fans across the world with a surprising move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a two-and-a-half-year contract worth more than 200 million euros. After Ronaldo's transfer, football fans are eagerly awaiting the Messi and Ronaldo match.

Ronaldo and his archrival Lionel Messi, who is presently playing for PSG, will meet in a friendly on January 19 as part of PSG's mid-season visit, where they will face a Saudi all-star XI comprised of players from Al-Hilal and Al Nassr.

As per reports, Al Nassr's biggest opponent, Al Hilal, is said to be willing to grant him a salary of no less than 279 million euros per year. Furthermore, Messi's status as Saudi tourist ambassador may aid Al Hilal in their discussions with the Argentina captain. In addition, his contract with PSG will end in the summer.

Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, defeating France on penalties. Lionel Messi received the Golden Ball award for his achievements in Qatar.

