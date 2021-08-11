Lionel Messi Contract With Paris Saint Germain Worth Millions

Argentina forward Lionel Messi has signed a two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), with the option of a third year, the French club said on Tuesday. Messi left Barcelona after 21 years last week.

Two days ago, Lionel Messi wept as he said his hometown team farewell, describing his sentiments as "a bucket of cold water dumped over me" when he was told he had to leave.

“I am really thrilled to start a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain,” said the player.

"I'm well aware of the squad's and coaching staff's abilities. I'm motivated to assist the club and the supporters create something unique, and I'm looking forward to taking the field at the Parc des Princes,” he said.

According to reports, Messi is expected to be paid about Rs 610 crores in his two-year deal. Thousands of fans flocked to the Parc des Princes stadium, shouting and throwing smoke flares.

A new 💎 in Paris! PSGxMESSI ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/scrp1su9a6 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 10, 2021

Messi and his wife and three children landed in Paris on a private plane earlier in the day, waving to hundreds of fans waiting at the airport before being taken away to a private hospital for a physical. He afterward waved to scores of admirers who had gathered beneath his hotel room's balcony.

Messi, who won four Champions Leagues and ten domestic league titles with Barcelona, joins with several other big names in the PSG