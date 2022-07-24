Legends League Cricket Season 2 Starting Date, Venue Details

The Legends League Cricket organisers stated that the tournament's second edition will be held in India rather than Oman. The second season will start in September 2022 and end on October 10.

"With the massive fan base in India for the game and the positive response from the first season, LLC decided to relocate the base to India. We have been constantly receiving requests from fans to hold the series in India, and we are excited to bring the Legends League second season back home," Raman Raheja, Co-Founder, and CEO of Legends League Cricket,

Cricketing legends from over nine countries will take part. The second season of Legends League Cricket will include players such as Harbhajan Singh, Eoin Morgan, Dale Steyn, Jacques Kallis, and Irfan Pathan.

Also Read: Asia Cup, T20 World Cup 2022: Aim Is To Help India Win Big Trophies, Says Virat Kohli

The venues and dates for this season will be released soon. Oman will host the third season in March 2023.