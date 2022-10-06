Legends League Cricket: How Much Prize Money Did Winning Team India Capitals Receive?

Legends League Cricket: Gautam Gambhir's India Capitals defeated Irfan Pathan's Bhilwara Kings in the final by 104 runs and lifted the Legends League Cricket trophy.

Batting first, India Capitals lost four wickets for 21 runs. Bhilwara Kings tightened the game by picking wickets in short succession. Ross Taylor and Mitchell Johnson then combined for 126 runs to turn the game around. Johnson hit 62 off 35 balls while Ross Taylor scored 82 off 41 balls. A late cameo from Ashley Nurse ( 19 off 42) helped India Capitals to set a target of 211 in 20 overs

Chasing the target of 212, Bhilwara Kings were all out for 117 in 18.2 overs, losing the final by 104 runs. With 27 runs Shane Watson was the highest run-scorer in the Bhilwara Kings team.

The league has a total prize pool of 4 crores. The winning team, India Capitals will receive Rs 2 crore in prize money wherein runners-up, Bhilwara Kings will be awarded 1 crore while second runners-up, Gujarat Giants, will receive 50 lakh.

Also Read: In Pictures: Team India's T20 World Cup Squad Departs For Australia