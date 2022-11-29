Legends League Cricket 3rd Season Starting Date and venue

Following the success of the previous two seasons, Legends League Cricket 3rd season will return as LLC Masters. Legendas League Cricket Master will be played in Qatar and Oman from February 27 to March 8, 2023.

LLC Masters will feature three teams, as compared to four in season two. The teams participating in the T20 event will be India Maharajas, Asia Lions, and World Giants.

The upcoming season will include 60 players, including Chris Gayle, Eoin Morgan, Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, and Irfan Pathan, among many others. The just finished season 2 of Legends League Cricket, which included four franchise-owned clubs and 85 legends, was held in India.

However, the upcoming season will be a re-enactment of Season 1 in which former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, and England, among other cricket nations, were divided into three teams representing India, Asia, and the Rest of the World.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Gets $225 Million Offer To Join In This Team: Reports