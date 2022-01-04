Legends Cricket Tournament 2022 Schedule, Time, India Team

Former Indian cricketing superstars such as Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, and Harbhajan Singh are among a slew of former players who have agreed to take part in the inaugural edition of the Legends League Cricket (LCC) event, which is set to begin on January 20, 2022, in Oman.

The first season of LLC, a professional cricket league for former international cricketers, will take place in Oman at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium between three powerful teams: India Maharajas, Asia Team, and World Giants.

Ravi Shastri, the former captain and head coach of the Indian team, has been chosen as commissioner of the first Legends League Cricket (LCC).

"They will come, they will see, and they will conquer, just like great kings. The Cricket Maharajas of India have banded together to compete against the other two elite teams from Asia and the rest of the world," said Ravi Shastri.

"When Sehwag, Yuvraj, and Bhajji play against Afridi, Murali, Chaminda, and Shoaib, it will be a blast from the past for the fans," he says.

Schedule:

January 20, 2022- India Maharajas vs Asia Lions

January 21, 2022- Wolrd Giants vs Asia Lions

January 22, 2022- World Giants vs India Maharajas

January 23, 2022- Rest Day

January 24, 2022- Asia Lions vs India Maharajas

January 25, 2022- Rest Day

January 26, 2022- India Maharajas vs World Giants

January 27, 2022- Asia Lions vs World Giants

January 28, 2022- Rest Day

January 29,2022- Finals

Squads:

India Maharajas:

Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, and Amit Bhandari

Asia Team:

Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kamran Akmal, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, and Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan

The World Giants team has yet to announce the team.