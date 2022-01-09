Legends Cricket League: Is Sachin Tendulkar Really Playing The Tourney?

Sachin Tendulkar's management business, SRT Sports Management Private Limited, confirmed that the batsman will not be participating in the forthcoming Legends League Cricket (LLC), which will begin on January 20.

Three teams will compete in the Legends Cricket League, which will include retired players. It has now revealed its Indian squad for the competition, which will be held in Muscat, Oman. Ravi Shastri, a former India captain, and head coach is the Commissioner of LLC.

Recently, the Indian squad, the India Maharajas, posted a Twitter video, including Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, and it showed that Tendulkar will be a part of the team.

"The news about @sachin_rt's participation in 'Legends League Cricket' is not true. The organizers should refrain from misleading cricket fans and Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, " said the official spokesperson of SRT Sports Management Pvt. Ltd in a Twitter post

However, the organisers deleted that video and posted a new promo

T 4152 - CORRECTION : Legends League Cricket T20 , FINAL promo .. apologies .. and regrets for any inconvenience caused .. the error was inadvertent .. 🙏🙏🙏#legendsleaguecricket #bosslogonkagame pic.twitter.com/Zo33KqZxKU — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 8, 2022

Starting January 20, the LLC will feature three star-packed teams that will lock horns with each other. Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, and the Pathan brothers-Irfan and Yusuf-are in the Indian team.