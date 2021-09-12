Legendary Football Player Pele Recovering in ICU After Surgery

Pele, the legendary footballer, remained in intensive care after surgery to remove a tumour on the right side of his colon.

"Pele is aware, talking actively, and maintaining normal vital signs," the Alberto Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo stated in a statement.

When the tumour was discovered, he went to the hospital for normal examinations at the end of August. The tumour was discovered during normal cardiovascular and laboratory examinations, according to the hospital's statement at the time. It noted that it gathered samples for analysis but has yet to reveal the results.

Also Read: Pictures: Mumbai Indians Arrive in Dubai for IPL 2022 Phase 2

He also suffered mobility issues after a botched hip replacement operation in 2012. In public, he has been compelled to utilise walkers and wheelchairs. In recent years, he has also been hospitalised at various hospitals for renal and prostate operations.

Pele, the only male World Cup winner. He won three World Cups, in 1958, 1962, and 1970, and he is still Brazil's all-time greatest scorer, with 77 goals in 92 appearances.