Leaked Audio Clip Of Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri Conversation Viral

Team India departed for England on Wednesday, and as per tradition, skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri had a press conference prior to departure. However, there was one point during the media engagement that made the audience crack up.

Kohli and Shastri were overheard discussing the plan for the WTC final against New Zealand, which begins on June 18. They were unaware that the interview had begun.

In the audio clip, Kohli can be heard saying, “hum inko round the wicket dalwayenge, Left-handers hai inpe, Lala, Siraj sabko start se hi laga denge.” This indicates that the two were talking about the bowling strategy against New Zealand, which may include Mohammad Siraj and Mohammed Shami.

During the press conference, Kohli stated reaching the WTC final is a reward for hard work. “Being the first of its type, the WTC final has a lot of significance. It's the most difficult format,” Kohli added.

“This is the first time a WTC final has been held. The size of the game is beyond if not the biggest ever. It is the most difficult version of the game. It took two years, not two months, to happen. Teams competed against one another all over the world to earn the chance to compete in the final. It's a spectacular occasion ” said coach Ravi Shastri