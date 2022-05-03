Lalith Kumar and Mamatha Gotte win Titles in Telangana State Ranking Tenpin Bowling Tournament

Hyderabad: TBA (Tenpin Bowling Association) –Telangana in collaboration with BPR & Co and Stargaze (World’s 1st AI Platform for stars) conducted the Telangana State Ranking Tenpin Bowling Tournament at Funcity, Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad wherein Lalith Kumar defeated Vivek Singh (373-371) in the Finals of TBA- Tournament which concluded at Funcity, Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad.

In the Men’s Category Finals, based on cumulative pinfall of 2 games Lalith Kumar of Telangana finished Game 1 with 212 taking a lead of 44 pins over Vivek Singh 168. In Game 2, Vivek made a comeback scoring 203 against Lalith who scored 161. With the help of lead from Game 1, Lalith managed to defeat Vivek by overall margin of 2 pins.

“Telangana State Rankin Tenpin Bowling Tournament has always believed in providing a great platform for all the bowling players in Hyderabad and Telangana. We had an incredible finale in which all the players participated with a competitive spirit. Situations in the state are getting lot better as covid restrictions have been eased which also helped the players give their best this year. We could also get better participation this year which made the tournament very exciting, We believe that bowling enthusiasts in Hyderabad and Telangana continue to extend the love for bowling in the coming tournaments as well”, says Rahul Reddy, President of Tenpin Bowling Association (Telangana).

Earlier in the day, in the First Stepladder match played based on total pinfall of two games, third seed Naveen Siddam won against Fourth seed Kiran Kumar by 6 pins (397 – 391) and moved on to next match in the Stepladder. In the 2nd Stepladder match, 2nd seed Lalith Kumar won against 3rd seed Naveen Siddam by 21 pins (384 –363) and moved to Finals.

In the Women’s Category Finals, based on cumulative pinfall of 2 games Mamatha Gotte of Telangana outshined Firdouse Tarannum also from Telangana, scoring 292 – 248. Mamatha finished Game 1 with 150 take a huge lead of 48 pins but Firdouse made a good come back in Game 2 scoring 146 against Mamatha’s 142 but not sufficient to win the Title.

Total of 28 Men and 4 Women bowlers participated in this State Ranking Tournament. Special Prizes:

Men’s category:

Highest Average in 6 games block: Lalith Kumar [198.00] Highest score in single game: Nikhil Sharma [270]

Women’s category:

Highest Average in 4 games block: Mamatha Gotte [168.75] Highest score in single game: Mamatha Gotte [194]