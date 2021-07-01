Kyle Jamieson Hid In Bathroom During WTC Final, Check Why

Kyle Jamieson was in a good form against India in the World Test Championship final. However, cricket is a team sport in which individual brilliance rarely ensures a team's success.

Jamieson had to rely on his teammates to see his team cross the finish line, despite having completed his portion of work to perfection.

While the New Zealand batters were attempting to chase down the target of becoming the first team to win the World Test Championship final, Jamieson was struggling to cope with the pressure off the field.

Jamieson said that "It was probably the toughest period of cricket I've been a part of, in terms of watching."

"We were sitting inside, watching television. There was a brief pause, but it seemed like every ball the Indian crowd was up and about, and I thought to myself, 'Jeez, it's a wicket,' but it turned out to be just a block or a single. "

"It was a difficult experience to witness. I tried to go to the bathroom where there was no noise to get away from it for a while because it was quite nerve-wracking," the Kiwi added.

"But it was nice to have Kane and Ross out there, two of our all-time great batters, to calm the nerves and finish the job the way they did," Jamieson said.

Jamieson returned to the field after the WTC final, this time for Surrey in the T20s.