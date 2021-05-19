Kuldeep Yadav In Trouble After Receiving COVID Vaccine At Guest House

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was struggling to find his place in the playing XI, has landed in trouble off-field, as the Kanpur district administration ordered an investigation into the spinner allegedly taking vaccine at an undisclosed location instead of the hospital where he had booked a slot.

Kuldeep shared a picture on his Twitter account in which he was seen receiving the first jab of covid vaccine and captioning that "Get vaccinated immediately whenever you get a chance. Be safe because you need to be united in the fight against COVID-19."

As per sources, Yadav was given the COVID vaccine on the lawn of the Kanpur Nagar Nigam guest house, instead of Jageshwar Hospital in Govind Nagar, where he had scheduled an appointment.

Also Read: Amit Mishra Praises Frontline Workers After COVID Recovery

ADM Atul Kumar has been asked to thoroughly investigate the matter and send a report as soon as possible, said Kanpur District Magistrate Alok Tiwari.