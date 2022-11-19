Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao kicked off the inaugural edition of the Indian Racing League (IRL) at the Hyderabad Street Circuit on the banks of the Hussain Sagar Lake on Saturday.

As Hyderabad gears up to host the first-ever Formula E World Championship race in India in February 2023, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in association with the Indian Racing League (IRL) organised two races as trial run on the track to test its readiness for the big event next year.

The First test run on a real-time basis is being held on November 19 and 20 and the second and final run will be organised on December 11 and 12. The Indian Racing League is a five-city race and this is the first time it is being held in Hyderabad.

This is Real and this is happening in our Hyderabad … pic.twitter.com/xkNb7hpjBX — krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) November 19, 2022

Nearly 22 electric racing cars are taking part in the trial run to ensure the 2.73 km long track around the historic Hussain Sagar lake is fit for the mega event. The organisers are also checking if the track is fulfilling the requirements as per the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) specifications.

