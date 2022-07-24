Krunal Pandya, Wife Pankhuri Sharma Welcome Baby Boy, Reveals Name

Lucknow Super Giants player and Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya and his wife, Pankhuri Sharma, welcomed a newborn boy. The couple shared the baby images on Instagram on Sunday.

Krunal shared a photo of Pankhuri and their baby boy, revealing that they had named him 'Kavir Krunal Pandya.'

Krunal and Pankhuri were married in December 2017, and as soon as the pair uploaded images of their child on social media, wishes began to flood in from all directions.

The 31-year-old last played for Team India in July 2021, but he hopes to make a comeback after joining Warwickshire for the Royal London Cup One Day Championship, which runs from August 2 to August 23.