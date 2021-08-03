KPL 2021: BCCI Writes to ICC, Urges Not To Recognise Kashmir Premier League

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) requesting it not to recognize the Kashmir Premier League, which is dividing cricket.

The tournament will be held in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK), which is located in the center of a disputed area between India and Pakistan for many years.

The league will begin on August 6 and will feature famous Pakistani cricketers such as Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, and others.

Meanwhile, a number of cricketers, including Herschelle Gibbs of South Africa, has claimed that the Indian cricket body is attempting to discourage them from participating in the KPL.

"Such behavior from the BCCI is entirely unacceptable, against the preamble of the Spirit of Cricket, and sets a dangerous precedent, which can neither be permitted nor ignored," the Pakistan Cricket Board said.

"The PCB will bring this issue to the attention of the appropriate ICC forum, and it also reserves the right to pursue any other options open to us under the ICC charter," PCB statement

Former England cricketer Montey Panesar quit the KPL 2021 after the BCCI advised him about the consequences. According to reports, the BCCI is unhappy with Pakistan's handling of the Kashmir league and has cautioned all international players not to participate.