Korea Open 2022: PV Sindhu Dream of Korea Open Championship Ends

PV Sindhu, the world's best badminton player, was defeated by An Seyoung during the semi-final match of the Korea Open, losing two sets straight in the 48-minute match by 14-21, 17-21.

This was Sindhu's fourth consecutive loss against An Seyoung, and with this defeat, PV Sindhu's game ended in the Korean Open Super 500 badminton competition.

An Seyoung was at her best from the opening of the first set, taking a 6-1 lead against PV Sindhu. The Indian shuttler did manage to reply with several smashes, bringing the score to 4-7, but the Korean was at her best today, increasing her lead to 11-6 at the first set's break time.

Sindhu had a quick start in the second set, but An Seyoung quickly closed the gap to 5-3. The scores were level at 9-9 at one point in the second set, but the Korean quickly raced to a two-point, and Sindhu lost in the second set with a score of 17-21.