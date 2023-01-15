KOLKATA: International archer and Arjuna award winner Vennam Jyothi Surekha from Andhra Pradesh set a world record in the opening selection trials being conducted by the Archery Association of India on Saturday.

The 26-year-old archer from Vijayawada scored 1418 points out of 1440 in the double 50ms round in the two-day women's compound individual trials in Kolkata. She used 72 arrows on the first day and another 72 on the second day. Jyothi Surekha broke the world record set by British archer Ella Gibson in August last year which was 1417 points. Jyoti Surekha topped the selection trials where 24 archers participated in the event. Through these trials, Indian teams will be selected to participate in this year's World Cup tournaments, World Championship and Asian Games.

The AAI will conduct the first of the three selection trials for the Asian Games 2022 at the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Eastern Centre in Kolkata from March 7 to 10.

