Kolkata: Shami Ordered to Pay Rs 1.3 Lakh Monthly Alimony To Ex-Wife

A court in Kolkata ordered Indian bowler Mohammed Shami to pay his former wife Hasin Jahan Rs. 1.30 lakh in alimony every month on Monday, January 23. Hasin Jahan will get a personal alimony payment of Rs 50,000 from the total of Rs 1.30 lakh, with the remaining going for the care of their daughter, who lives with her.

Hasin Jahan filed a case in court in 2018 demanding Rs 10 lakh per month in alimony payments, Rs 7,00,000 for Hasin Jahan, and the remaining Rs 3,00,000 for their daughter's care.

Mriganka Mistry, her counsel, indicated to the court that the Indian pacer's yearly salary for the fiscal year 2020–21 was more than Rs 7 crore and that the demand for a monthly alimony payment of Rs 10 lakhs was thus not excessive. Selim Rahman, Shami's attorney, stated that Hasin Jahan's alimony demand was inappropriate since she had a consistent source of income from her work as a professional fashion model.

After hearing from both sides, the lower court ordered the monthly alimony payment of Rs 1.30 lakh on Monday. Hasin Jahan expressed thanks for the court's decision but claimed that a larger alimony payment would have made her feel more relieved.

