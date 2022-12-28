Kohli, Rahul Absence in T20I Benefits This Young Cricketer

India will play against Sri Lanka in three T20Is and three ODIs from January 3 to 15. The BCCI announced the squads for the ODI and T20I series. Hardik Pandya will captain the T20I team, with Suryakumar Yadav named as vice-captain. Rohit Sharma will return to captain the ODI team.

Apart from Rohit, there was no room for Virat Kohli or KL Rahul. Due to the absence of Rishabh Pant from the T20I squad, the BCCI has named a new vice-captain for the series.

Suryakuyar is joining the top level of the leadership group for the first time. He has never led an IPL squad. Although Suryakumar has not yet headed an IPL squad, the right-handed batter has led his state team, Mumbai. Suryakumar will lead the team if Hardik misses any of the T20Is throughout the series. It will be interesting to see how Suryakumar Yadav leads the team.

Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar are two fresh additions to the T20I squad. Mavi received his first India call-up, while Mukesh was part of the team for the home ODI series against South Africa.

