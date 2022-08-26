Kohli Proves Yet Again He Has A Heart of Gold

Asia Cup 2022 kicks off on August 27 with a match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. Ahead of the mega tournament, players were practising in the nets at the ICC Academy ground.

India held their first practise session on Wednesday. During their practise session, Virat Kohli shook hands with Babar Azam and Rashid Khan. Those pictures went viral on social media.

On the other hand, to see their favourite cricketer, fans flocked to the cricket stadium. In one of the incidents, Virat Kohli proves again that he is a king. His kind gesture towards his fans, Kohli, has been the talk of the town.

A Pakistani disabled girl had come to meet Virat Kohli and wanted to take a picture with him. When Virat came to know, he himself came to meet him and clicked a picture. The girl said, " He met me very well and asked me how are you," she told PAK TV.

Nice gesture from King Kohli. What a gem of a guy. pic.twitter.com/x1VrDpnAym — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) August 26, 2022

Earlier, a fan rushed toward Kohli as he walked back to the team bus. The fan, who claimed to be from Lahore, the birthplace of Babar Azam, was halted by a pair of security personnel who wanted to take a selfie with Kohli.

"I am not a fan of anyone in the world except one, and that is Virat Kohli. I am a huge fan of Virat Kohli. I have come from Pakistan just for Kohli. I've been waiting a month to meet and click pictures with him. He is so humble, down to earth," Pakistani fan told PAK TV